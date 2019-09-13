ABOUT COAL CREEK EXCAVATING
Top-Rated Excavating Contractors
Coal Creek Excavating & Septic is a professional and trustworthy company that specializes in providing a wide range of excavation and septic system services.
We serve customers in Peoria County and all throughout Central Illinois. Our team has a wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of excavation, including septic system installation and repairs, gravel road construction, and pond excavation. We are equipped to handle projects of all types, including agricultural, commercial, and residential projects.
We pride ourselves on providing personal attention and efficiency to every customer, regardless of the size of the project or operation. We are a veteran-owned family business that takes as much pride in our work as we do in serving our community and country with dedication and integrity.
We offer free on-site estimates and guarantee your satisfaction. We will not leave until you are completely satisfied with the finished product. Additionally, we stand behind our work and offer a warranty for most of our services.
Excavating Service
Understanding that your excavation needs are unique is what sets Coal Creek Excavating apart. We take time to listen...
Septic Systems
At Coal Creek Excavating, we understand that septic issues can be a source of stress and inconvenience for...
Ponds & Waterways
Prior to formulating a comprehensive site plan for your pond, it is imperative that we first establish the intended utilization...
Gravel Road Construction
We understand that choosing the right company for your excavation needs can be a daunting task, which is why we want to provide you...
Forestry Mulching
Forestry mulching is a process of clearing land by grinding vegetation, trees, brush, and stumps into mulch. Unlike other land clearing methods...
After successfully building two excavating businesses Issac McCorkle and Sam Nellinger were fortunate to collaborate on several large excavating projects, each leveraging their unique experience and expertise.
Following the successful outcome of these projects, and given the mutual respect they earned for one another while working together, Sam and Isaac decided to join forces, resulting in the establishment of Coal Creek Excavating - now one of the top-rated and most respected excavating companies throughout the area.
We approach each project with a commitment to quality and complete client satisfaction
We treat every client as we would want to be treated. Below are just a few of the reasons clients continue to choose us:
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
LOCAL, VETERAN & FAMILY OWNED
YEARS OF EXCAVATING EXPERIENCE
TOP-RATED PEORIA EXCAVATING COMPANY
MOST POWERFUL MACHINES ON THE MARKET
PROMPT, RELIABLE, TRUSTWORTHY
1. Free Consultation
2. Client Proposal
3. Project Initiation
4. Client Inspection
Jane Meiners
Very polite young man. Did a fantastic job, will have him back in future.
Nicholas Thacker
Great to work with. Would highly recommend to any one needing work done. Worked really well with a tight schedule and look forward to working with again in the future.
Ronnie Haiek
I love this company. We have used them multiple times. We’ve had brush removal, dig for a in ground pool and our driveway leveled.
John Mepham
Isaac is the best at tearing out a busted up concrete driveway and replacing it with packed stone. Very reasonable and professional! Look at the difference 😲 …
Lynn Mamer
Sam excavated and layered rock around a large portion of our lake. He was very professional and made sure the end result was exactly what we wanted. I will definitely be using him again!
Randy Scoon
Issac was great to work with. Having to replace a septic field discharge tile in Feb. was a challenge in itself. We called and had an estimate the same day. He was there to start digging the next day. Between snowy, wet weather and not exactly knowing where the problem was he got us up… Read more “Randy Scoon”
Chris Malone
Sam and Isaac are an incredible team with a high degree of integrity and commitment to their work. If you are considering an excavating contractor in Peoria, IL make Coal Creek Excavating your first and only call!
Fawn B
Highly recommend Isaac for your excavating needs! I had a smaller space in town that needed drainage, a fence torn out, and gravel. There was not a lot of room for them to work and they nailed it. They got the job done quickly, easy to work with, and very professional.
Jeff Smith
Sam did great work clearing our future dream home site. It was heavily overgrown but within a day it was walkable, and we could see our vision coming to life much more clearly. I plan to have him back to do more in the future!
Ben Kovalick
Isaac was great to work with and very professional. He took the time to prep my driveway and remove all the potholes before adding new rock, and graded and compacted it as well. My new driveway looks great and will surely last for years to come.